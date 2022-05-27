When children learn how to hit a baseball, they don’t start with fastballs. Their coaches begin with the basics: how to grip the handle of the bat, where to put their feet and how to keep their eyes on the ball. Similarly, an autonomous AI system needs a subject matter expert (SME) to break a complex process or problem into easier tasks that give the AI important clues about how to find a solution faster.
Designing Autonomous AIUniversity of Washington
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Familiarity with engineering concepts like robotics and manufacturing is helpful but not required. Coding experience is not needed.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
What you will learn
• You'll gain key AI terminology and understand how to teach and train AI.
• You'll be prepared to build an autonomous AI system.
Skills you will gain
- Architecture Design Patterns
- Simulated Environments
- AI Brain Design
- AI Brain Performance
- Reinforcement Learning
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Defining your AI
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Teaching Skills to your AI
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Organizing Skills in your AI
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Putting it All Together
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
