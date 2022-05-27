About this Course

2,055 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with engineering concepts like robotics and manufacturing is helpful but not required. Coding experience is not needed. 

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • • You'll gain key AI terminology and understand how to teach and train AI.

    • You'll be prepared to build an autonomous AI system.

Skills you will gain

  • Architecture Design Patterns
  • Simulated Environments
  • AI Brain Design
  • AI Brain Performance
  • Reinforcement Learning
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Defining your AI

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Teaching Skills to your AI

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Organizing Skills in your AI

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Putting it All Together

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

