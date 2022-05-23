About this Course

Beginner Level

Familiarity with engineering concepts like robotics and manufacturing is helpful but not required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You’ll select a use case where autonomous AI can outperform traditional methods—setting the foundation for designing and building an autonomous AI.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Decision-Making
  • Intelligent Design
  • Innovation
  • AI Design
Instructor

Offered by

University of Washington

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

An Introduction to Autonomous AI & Machine Teaching

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Analyzing the Problem

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Learning the Solution

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Storytelling

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

