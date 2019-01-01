Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Teaching for Autonomous AI by University of Washington
About the Course
Just as teachers help students gain new skills, the same is true of artificial intelligence (AI). Machine learning algorithms can adapt and change, much like the learning process itself. Using the machine teaching paradigm, a subject matter expert (SME) can teach AI to improve and optimize a variety of systems and processes. The result is an autonomous AI system.
In this course, you’ll learn how automated systems make decisions and how to approach building an AI system that will outperform current capabilities. Since 87% of machine learning systems fail in the proof-concept phase, it’s important you understand how to analyze an existing system and determine whether it’d be a good fit for machine teaching approaches. For your course project, you’ll select an appropriate use case, interview a SME about a process, and then flesh out a story for why and how you might go about building an autonomous AI system.
At the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
• Describe the concept of machine teaching
• Explain the role that SMEs play in training advanced AI
• Evaluate the pros and cons of leveraging human expertise in the design of AI systems
• Differentiate between automated and autonomous decision-making systems
• Describe the limitations of automated systems and humans in real-time decision-making
• Select use cases where autonomous AI will outperform both humans and automated systems
• Propose an autonomous AI solution to a real-world problem
• Validate your design against existing expertise and techniques for solving problems
This course is part of a specialization called Autonomous AI for Industry, which will launch in fall 2022....