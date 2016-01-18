About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Linear Regression
  • Ridge Regression
  • Lasso (Statistics)
  • Regression Analysis
Instructors

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome

5 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings
Simple Linear Regression

25 videos (Total 122 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Multiple Regression

19 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Assessing Performance

14 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

Ridge Regression

16 videos (Total 85 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Machine Learning Specialization

Machine Learning

