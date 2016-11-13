Do you have data and wonder what it can tell you? Do you need a deeper understanding of the core ways in which machine learning can improve your business? Do you want to be able to converse with specialists about anything from regression and classification to deep learning and recommender systems?
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Machine learning is everywhere, but is often operating behind the scenes. <p>This introduction to the specialization provides you with insights into the power of machine learning, and the multitude of intelligent applications you personally will be able to develop and deploy upon completion.</p>We also discuss who we are, how we got here, and our view of the future of intelligent applications.
This week you will build your first intelligent application that makes predictions from data.<p>We will explore this idea within the context of our first case study, predicting house prices, where you will create models that predict a continuous value (price) from input features (square footage, number of bedrooms and bathrooms,...). <p>This is just one of the many places where regression can be applied.Other applications range from predicting health outcomes in medicine, stock prices in finance, and power usage in high-performance computing, to analyzing which regulators are important for gene expression.</p>You will also examine how to analyze the performance of your predictive model and implement regression in practice using a Jupyter notebook.
How do you guess whether a person felt positively or negatively about an experience, just from a short review they wrote?<p>In our second case study, analyzing sentiment, you will create models that predict a class (positive/negative sentiment) from input features (text of the reviews, user profile information,...).This task is an example of classification, one of the most widely used areas of machine learning, with a broad array of applications, including ad targeting, spam detection, medical diagnosis and image classification.</p>You will analyze the accuracy of your classifier, implement an actual classifier in a Jupyter notebook, and take a first stab at a core piece of the intelligent application you will build and deploy in your capstone.
A reader is interested in a specific news article and you want to find a similar articles to recommend. What is the right notion of similarity? How do I automatically search over documents to find the one that is most similar? How do I quantitatively represent the documents in the first place?<p>In this third case study, retrieving documents, you will examine various document representations and an algorithm to retrieve the most similar subset. You will also consider structured representations of the documents that automatically group articles by similarity (e.g., document topic).</p>You will actually build an intelligent document retrieval system for Wikipedia entries in an Jupyter notebook.
I felt this course did a good job introducing the student to Machine Learning. The examples and hands on assignments brought the concepts home. I was able to use the knowledge immediately at work.
it would be really great if you will teach the provided note book practice examples and deep learning is a bit harder and faster\n\ninstead graphlab if you use sklearn module it would be amazing
Really liked the course and the teachers. Would have preferred more detail on the quizzes so I didn't feel as lost as I did some of the times while trying to piece together what a question meant.
This was good introductory course with challenging programming assignments that expanded and grounded the lecture materials. The forums also proved great support when needed, overall very satisfied.
This Specialization from leading researchers at the University of Washington introduces you to the exciting, high-demand field of Machine Learning. Through a series of practical case studies, you will gain applied experience in major areas of Machine Learning including Prediction, Classification, Clustering, and Information Retrieval. You will learn to analyze large and complex datasets, create systems that adapt and improve over time, and build intelligent applications that can make predictions from data.
