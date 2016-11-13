About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Machine Learning Concepts
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 84 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Regression: Predicting House Prices

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 82 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Classification: Analyzing Sentiment

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Clustering and Similarity: Retrieving Documents

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Machine Learning Specialization

Machine Learning

