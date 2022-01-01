About this Specialization

This Specialization from leading researchers at the University of Washington introduces you to the exciting, high-demand field of Machine Learning. Through a series of practical case studies, you will gain applied experience in major areas of Machine Learning including Prediction, Classification, Clustering, and Information Retrieval. You will learn to analyze large and complex datasets, create systems that adapt and improve over time, and build intelligent applications that can make predictions from data.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Machine Learning Foundations: A Case Study Approach

Machine Learning: Regression

Machine Learning: Classification

Machine Learning: Clustering & Retrieval

Instructors

Offered by

University of Washington

