Machine Learning Specialization
Build Intelligent Applications. Master machine learning fundamentals in four hands-on courses.
Learners will implement and apply predictive, classification, clustering, and information retrieval machine learning algorithms to real datasets throughout each course in the specialization. They will walk away with applied machine learning and Python programming experience.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Machine Learning Foundations: A Case Study Approach
Do you have data and wonder what it can tell you? Do you need a deeper understanding of the core ways in which machine learning can improve your business? Do you want to be able to converse with specialists about anything from regression and classification to deep learning and recommender systems?
Machine Learning: Regression
Case Study - Predicting Housing Prices
Machine Learning: Classification
Case Studies: Analyzing Sentiment & Loan Default Prediction
Machine Learning: Clustering & Retrieval
Case Studies: Finding Similar Documents
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
