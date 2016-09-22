About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • K-Means Clustering
  • Machine Learning
  • K-D Tree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome

Week 2

Nearest Neighbor Search

Week 3

Clustering with k-means

Week 4

Mixture Models

