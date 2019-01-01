Profile

Rajesh P. N. Rao

Professor

Rajesh P. N. Rao is the Director of the Center for Sensorimotor Neural Engineering and Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, Seattle. He is a co-founder of Neubay, Inc. He received his PhD from the University of Rochester and was a Sloan postdoctoral fellow at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Fulbright Scholar award, an NSF CAREER award, an ONR Young Investigator Award, a Sloan Faculty Fellowship, and a David and Lucile Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering. He is the author of the textbook Brain-Computer Interfacing (Cambridge University Press, 2013) and the co-editor of two volumes, Probabilistic Models of the Brain (MIT Press, 2002) and Bayesian Brain (MIT Press, 2007). His research spans the areas of computational neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and brain-computer interfacing.

Computational Neuroscience

