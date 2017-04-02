About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Computational Neuroscience
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Biological Neuron Model
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction & Basic Neurobiology (Rajesh Rao)

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 89 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

What do Neurons Encode? Neural Encoding Models (Adrienne Fairhall)

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 167 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Extracting Information from Neurons: Neural Decoding (Adrienne Fairhall)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 114 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Information Theory & Neural Coding (Adrienne Fairhall)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

