Profile

Adrienne Fairhall

Associate Professor

Bio

Adrienne Fairhall is an Associate Professor in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the University of Washington. She received her Ph.D. degree in statistical physics from the Weizmann Institute of Science in 1998 and began her work in computational neuroscience in the research group of William Bialek. Dr Fairhall is the director of the University of Washington’s Computational Neuroscience Program and has also directed the prestigious Methods in Computational Neuroscience course at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole. Dr Fairhall's research aims to discover the mathematical and physical principles that govern information coding and transmission in the nervous system.

Courses

Computational Neuroscience

