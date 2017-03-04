The capstone project will give you opportunities to demonstrate your competence in the learning objectives for this Specialization. For the project, you’ll use formal, written methods and more casual visual and audio methods of communication to demonstrate your ability to use language appropriate for different business contexts. The goal of this course is to demonstrate competence in writing and presenting a plan using skills and language appropriate for business.
This course is part of the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Capstone Project
In Week 1, we will review some of the content from previous Business English courses. We will also introduce what you need to do to finish the Capstone project.
Week 2: Describing Company and Product or Service
In Week 2, you will review how to describe a product or service, how to introduce yourself in networking, and complete a peer review assignment.
Week 3: Business Plans
In Week 3, we will review business plans and then introduce you to the concept of a mini-business plan for your final project.
Week 4: Marketing Ideas
In Week 4, you will go over marketing ideas financial vocabulary, and review lectures on making presentations.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.84%
- 4 stars12.30%
- 3 stars1.53%
- 1 star2.30%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS ENGLISH: CAPSTONE PROJECT
One of the greatest specializations on this platform, 5 stars :)
We have learnt a lot from the inputs given by the facilitator.
About the Business English Communication Skills Specialization
This Specialization is designed to teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional contexts. You will expand your English vocabulary, improve your ability to write and speak in English in both social and professional interactions, and learn terminology and skills that you can apply to business negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and professional presentations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.