About this Course

14,867 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business English Communication Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,003 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to Capstone Project

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Describing Company and Product or Service

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Business Plans

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Marketing Ideas

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS ENGLISH: CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Business English Communication Skills Specialization

Business English Communication Skills

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder