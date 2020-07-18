Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business English: Capstone Project by University of Washington

4.8
stars
130 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

The capstone project will give you opportunities to demonstrate your competence in the learning objectives for this Specialization. For the project, you’ll use formal, written methods and more casual visual and audio methods of communication to demonstrate your ability to use language appropriate for different business contexts. The goal of this course is to demonstrate competence in writing and presenting a plan using skills and language appropriate for business. Course Learning Objectives • Use appropriate vocabulary to write a mini business plan • Communicate a business plan orally in an organized and engaging presentation...

By Zenobia X

Jul 18, 2020

This is the second time that my assignment was plagiarized in this course. It is so unfair to my hard work and totally unacceptable!

By José A R N

Aug 5, 2017

My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)

I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.  

The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.

Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.

Regards.

Jose Antonio.

By MAURICIO C T

Sep 20, 2019

This is one of the most exciting projects, where we were able to learn about many points to make a very good presentation, be clear, direct and get the public attention. All subjects vocered here are fantatic. Thank you all for this great opportunity.

By Adeleke A O

Aug 25, 2020

Nice course

By Binh L

Feb 8, 2021

Business English Capstone Project (the last of 5 courses) is the 1st English Specialization I have completed - Woo Hoo! I really enjoyed learning these courses – This is the best Communication English Specialization I have ever learned. I was not only learned English but also learned the technologies and the skills that greatly help my work and school! Strongly recommended!

By Andressa G R P

Jun 6, 2017

I would like to share my experience about this specialization with you, because I really feel that I improved a lot after take all these courses offered and receive this specialization certificate. If you are looking to take a next level in your career I recommend you to take these courses I don't think you will ever regret that.

By Samir K

Apr 30, 2018

I'd like to thank the team for creating this great course-series. It's been a great experience and I'd appreciate a follow up. The material was great, the assignments and lessons were interesting and were taken from real-life situations. Thanks!

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Joan D

Sep 22, 2016

I am happy to attend those classes, and I learned more . I love teachers and classmates, I'd like attend more and more classes. thank you , coursera.

By Ioannis L

Mar 20, 2021

An excellent an well organized course!!! Congratulation to lecturers.

Thank @university of Washington for sharing....

By Mohanad D

Mar 5, 2017

One of the greatest specializations on this platform, 5 stars :)

By José A M G

Sep 26, 2019

I recommend this course. I greatful the Coursera is amazing.

By Marie-Ange P

Mar 5, 2017

This specialization was really great! Thank you so much! :)

By Kirill B

Jul 7, 2020

Thank you very much

It was really nice

By Thomas C

May 30, 2017

Spontaneously: Great experience !

By Ana P

Dec 20, 2018

It is a good course. Ana Pelayo.

By Ekaterina P S

Dec 25, 2020

Thank you for the course)

By Liudmyla S

Mar 15, 2017

THANKS FOR THIS COURSE!!!

By Vrusti J

Oct 26, 2020

Excellent Course.

By JohnreyLP

Aug 18, 2019

Great experience!

By Ivan K

May 4, 2019

Great experience!

By Andrea C M A

Sep 16, 2021

Excelente curso!

By Chan y n

Oct 19, 2020

Flexible time!

By Nadiminti A

Sep 30, 2020

GOOD COURSE

By Laura M C L

Dec 27, 2021

Excellent!

