Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Racket (Programming Language)
  • Programming Language Concepts
  • Type System
  • Functional Programming
Offered by

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction, Course-Wide Information, and Software Installation (Start Here)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings
7 hours to complete

Section 5 and Homework 4 (First Module with Racket)

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 211 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Section 6 and Homework 5 (Second Module with Racket)

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 86 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Section 7 Including a Quiz

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

