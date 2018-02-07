About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Ruby (Programming Language)
  • Programming Language
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Subtyping
University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction, Course-Wide Information, and Software Installation (Start Here)

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings
7 hours to complete

Section 8 and Homework 6 (First Module with Ruby)

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 192 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Section 8 and Homework 6 (First Module with Ruby): Lesson Choices

4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Section 9 and Homework 7 (Second Module With Ruby)

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 91 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Section 9 and Homework 7 (Second Module With Ruby): Lesson Choices

4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Section 10, Final Exam, and Course Wrap-Up

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 92 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

