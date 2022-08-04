Blocks-based ABM with NetTango
Learn about a tool that can be used to teach entry-level programming and complex thinking
Create a block-based modelling experience from scratch
Improve an already existing NetLogo simulation
Programming and complexity thinking are key skills for approaching 21st century challenges. NetTango Builder is a tool that allows for the creation of blocks-based programming experiences based on complex systems models available in NetLogo Library. Thus, it makes it possible for teachers to create entry level programming experiences capable of introducing students to non-linearity, emergence, uncertainty and other complexity related phenomena.
logic
Education
Pedagogy
Lecture Design
Programming Tool
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the NetTango builder
NetTango Main Structure and Possibilities
[OPTIONAL] Practice: Playing with Ants
Initiating a NetTango project
Block-setup
Block-Go
Practice: Block Tags and Style
Recap
[OPTIONAL] Cumulative Challenge – Create a NetTango project from a NetLogo model
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
