Explore the history, culture and society of the people of Ukraine from the Middle Ages to the present in this introductory course developed by the Ukrainian Institute, educational studio EdEra, and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and offered on Coursera in cooperation with the University of Washington.
Ukraine: History, Culture and IdentitiesUniversity of Washington
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
A short introductory course in the history, culture, and society of Ukraine from the Middle Ages to the present.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 1: Independence and Pre-XIX Century Ukraine
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Module 2: Ukraine in the XIX Century and Beyond
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
