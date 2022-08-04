Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ukraine: History, Culture and Identities by University of Washington
About the Course
Explore the history, culture and society of the people of Ukraine from the Middle Ages to the present in this introductory course developed by the Ukrainian Institute, educational studio EdEra, and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and offered on Coursera in cooperation with the University of Washington.
The culture and identities of Ukrainian people have existed in this region for more than a thousand years. Like most Eastern European countries, Ukraine is a rather young country — it declared its independence in 1991. Since then, it managed to survive three revolutions struggling for the protection of democratic values and human rights; radically changed the vector of international politics; and advanced significantly in the development of arts and culture.
Learn about the events and processes that took place before independence was declared and see what historical and cultural heritage was preserved by the Ukrainian people when it entered the 21st century in this program taught by researchers, experts in history and political science, and professors from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.
Dr. Natalia Shlikhta, Associate Professor, Head of the Department of History, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy
Dr. Maksym Yakovlev, Head of the Department of International Relations, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Director of the School for Policy Analysis
Dr. Tetiana Grygorieva, Associate Professor of the Department of History, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy
Dr. Vadym Aristov, Senior lecturer of the Department of History, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy
Dr. Kateryna Dysa, Associate Professor of the Department of History, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy...