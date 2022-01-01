About this Specialization

Learn scalable data management, evaluate big data technologies, and design effective visualizations. This Specialization covers intermediate topics in data science. You will gain hands-on experience with scalable SQL and NoSQL data management solutions, data mining algorithms, and practical statistical and machine learning concepts. You will also learn to visualize data and communicate results, and you’ll explore legal and ethical issues that arise in working with big data. In the final Capstone Project, developed in partnership with the digital internship platform Coursolve, you’ll apply your new skills to a real-world data science project.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Data Manipulation at Scale: Systems and Algorithms

4.3
stars
757 ratings
168 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Practical Predictive Analytics: Models and Methods

4.1
stars
307 ratings
58 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Communicating Data Science Results

3.6
stars
135 ratings
38 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Data Science at Scale - Capstone Project

4.1
stars
22 ratings
5 reviews

