Skills you will gain

  • Relational Algebra
  • Python Programming
  • Mapreduce
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Data Science Context and Concepts

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 125 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Relational Databases and the Relational Algebra

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 122 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

MapReduce and Parallel Dataflow Programming

5 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 122 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

NoSQL: Systems and Concepts

3 hours to complete
36 videos (Total 166 min)
2 hours to complete

Graph Analytics

2 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 91 min)

