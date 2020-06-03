Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio
53 ratings
2,247 already enrolled
Android Development
Android Studio
Relative Layout
53 ratings
2,247 already enrolled
Android Development
Android Studio
Relative Layout
In this course you will build an Android app with a Relative Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of Relative layout. This app has a piece of text asking the user to "Tell me more about yourself". Beneath this is three pieces of text with input boxes next to them. The pieces of text say Name, Date of Birth, and Time of birth. While you update the name input just by typing text you will be presented with a date picker dialog and a time picker dialog to assist in inputting the relevant date and time. Below these input boxes are two buttons. One to submit the information entered and one to exit the app. When you press the submit button the text at the top of the screen will change from "Tell me more about yourself" to " NAME was born on DATE at TIME". The exit button will close the app and the program will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities
Android Studio
Java
Android
Mobile Application Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Rhyme Platform and Appetize.io with demonstration of Finished App.
Check SDK Manager and AVD Manager in Android Studio.
Understand Relative Layout.
Create a User Interface Containing EditTexts and Buttons in a Relative Layout.
Give Widgets Functionality in Java Including implementing a Date Picker Dialog and a Time Picker Dialog.
Run Simulator and Test App on Appetize.io
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SKJun 3, 2020
The cloud device was too slow, otherwise the project was good ang got to learn
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.