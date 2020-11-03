This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course.
Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in EmailsUniversity of Washington
University of Washington
Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in Emails
This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: (1) Distinguish between formal and informal language; (2) Distinguish between direct and indirect language; and (3) Choose the appropriate tone based on your relationship with your recipient, the context, and request.
