Chevron Left
Back to Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in Emails

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in Emails by University of Washington

4.5
stars
85 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: - Distinguish between formal and informal language - Distinguish between direct and indirect language - Choose the appropriate tone based on your relationship with your recipient, the context, and request...

Top reviews

AB

Jun 21, 2021

Very helpful, I would love to hear more about the subject!

AJ

Nov 3, 2020

But course is unfinished. Nothing happens after week 1.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Lesson | Business English Skills: How to Navigate Tone, Formality, and Directness in Emails

By Isary T

Oct 28, 2020

Good course, I learned a lot. Thanks!

By ANTHONY J

Nov 4, 2020

But course is unfinished. Nothing happens after week 1.

By Joan S

Oct 22, 2020

Was a wonderful refresher in business English.

By Ahmet E B

Jun 22, 2021

Very helpful, I would love to hear more about the subject!

By joulanda g

Dec 22, 2019

i really enjoyed with this course

By Nithya B

Mar 1, 2021

Short and informative course.

By Qian W

Dec 23, 2020

The content is quite basic for an intermediate learner, but I did learn something out of it.

By Sharanjit K

Nov 24, 2021

Good, informative and helpful course. Thank you.

By yashkumar m

Apr 24, 2021

Great things to learn from this course.

By Anu M S

May 4, 2021

Good content regarding communication

By Sanjoy K P

Jul 14, 2020

Very Effective about email sending.

By Yohana F

May 15, 2021

Too short, but really good!

By Valeria B

Sep 21, 2021

Short course but useful.

By Aleksandra Z

Mar 31, 2020

Хороший и полезный курс

By Ankit S

Aug 11, 2020

it was awesome

By Varon R M E

Jun 10, 2020

A good course

By EDUAR E R A

Feb 28, 2022

great course

By Suet C L

Feb 7, 2021

Useful

By Hannah T

Jan 8, 2022

Another incomplete course from the same instructor.

By Mona S

Mar 4, 2022

where is the certificate?

By Bishara A A G

Dec 18, 2021

o

By Jeff B

Jul 23, 2021

your dumbass final quiz only checks for the first letter to be correct you baboons. I wrote andrew in one and it said correct "Again" was the correct answer. fire your programmer lmaoo

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder