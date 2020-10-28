AB
Jun 21, 2021
Very helpful, I would love to hear more about the subject!
AJ
Nov 3, 2020
But course is unfinished. Nothing happens after week 1.
By Isary T•
Oct 28, 2020
Good course, I learned a lot. Thanks!
By ANTHONY J•
Nov 4, 2020
But course is unfinished. Nothing happens after week 1.
By Joan S•
Oct 22, 2020
Was a wonderful refresher in business English.
By Ahmet E B•
Jun 22, 2021
Very helpful, I would love to hear more about the subject!
By joulanda g•
Dec 22, 2019
i really enjoyed with this course
By Nithya B•
Mar 1, 2021
Short and informative course.
By Qian W•
Dec 23, 2020
The content is quite basic for an intermediate learner, but I did learn something out of it.
By Sharanjit K•
Nov 24, 2021
Good, informative and helpful course. Thank you.
By yashkumar m•
Apr 24, 2021
Great things to learn from this course.
By Anu M S•
May 4, 2021
Good content regarding communication
By Sanjoy K P•
Jul 14, 2020
Very Effective about email sending.
By Yohana F•
May 15, 2021
Too short, but really good!
By Valeria B•
Sep 21, 2021
Short course but useful.
By Aleksandra Z•
Mar 31, 2020
Хороший и полезный курс
By Ankit S•
Aug 11, 2020
it was awesome
By Varon R M E•
Jun 10, 2020
A good course
By EDUAR E R A•
Feb 28, 2022
great course
By Suet C L•
Feb 7, 2021
Useful
By Hannah T•
Jan 8, 2022
Another incomplete course from the same instructor.
By Mona S•
Mar 4, 2022
where is the certificate?
By Bishara A A G•
Dec 18, 2021
o
By Jeff B•
Jul 23, 2021
your dumbass final quiz only checks for the first letter to be correct you baboons. I wrote andrew in one and it said correct "Again" was the correct answer. fire your programmer lmaoo