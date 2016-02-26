This course begins with a welcome message and an overview of the Specialization. After this introduction, you will be asked to take a proficiency test to see if this course is right for you.
University of Washington
Introduction to Business English Communication
In the first week, you’ll practice introducing yourself and learn some new vocabulary to talk about what you do in your job.
Introductions
In Week 2, you’ll study vocabulary to describe your company (or any company - you don’t have to be working right now to take this course!).
Emails
In week 3, we will introduce you to writing professional emails.
Meeting Arrangements on the Telephone
Week 4 is all about telephoning and making arrangements to meet.
I will be in contact with people throughout my business life. With this training, I will be able to communicate with people more professionally. Thanks for this valuable tutorial.
This course taught me a lot of things that I can use immediately with my work. Learning in Coursera is fun too and will surely continue to grasp this opportunity like everyone wants to attain.
For a student of Business Analysis and Development, This course is a very good starer to learn how to make a conversation and communicate with clients and colleagues at work.
It is a very useful course, I have learned new things about meeting some one for the first time, making the conversation continue, exchanging bussiness cards and writing e-mails
This Specialization is designed to teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional contexts. You will expand your English vocabulary, improve your ability to write and speak in English in both social and professional interactions, and learn terminology and skills that you can apply to business negotiations, telephone conversations, written reports and emails, and professional presentations.
