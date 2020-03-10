RP
Jul 30, 2020
This course make me understand how to email how to use a word. I have a great time to study it easy to understand even though i don't have understand English so much. Thank you to make this course
IK
May 2, 2018
Very good course. Really useful phrases and key aspects of networking are covered. A must course for beginners and people who have been in the business but need to know the basics of networking.
By Mahmoud I M A•
Mar 10, 2020
This course taught me a lot of things that I can use immediately with my work. Learning in Coursera is fun too and will surely continue to grasp this opportunity like everyone wants to attain.
By Irish P•
Apr 2, 2019
By Fongja R•
May 18, 2018
This is the efficient course for everyone. I can use this cause to improve my skill such as listening, speaking, reading and also writing. Thank you very much professor to made this course.
By REGGAE P•
Jul 30, 2020
By Maria J M•
Aug 7, 2017
I'm rating it 5 stars because the lessons are definitely useful especially when English is not your native language. It helped me to enhance how I communicate better at work and also on social interactions. The practice quizzes and the vocabulary list, I read them often and it becomes natural for me to use these terms. It made me more articulate in communication. I am looking forward to completing the entire specialization.
I recommend this course and the other courses to people who are passionate about improving their communication skills.
Thank you to all instructors. This is an excellent course to improve communication skills.
By Ivan K•
May 3, 2018
By Gabriel E M V•
Dec 12, 2016
To the team behind this course, it is actually a dream of mine to become a UDub Husky someday I just took my first step towards experiencing a world-class education. Thank you for the opportunity to learn more about networking in the business world. I can really use this in my day to day life as a young professional and will never forget the pointers I've learned from this session. I look forward to complete this specialization for me to be really equipped in the field wherever I'm at.
By Ran Y•
Oct 18, 2020
This course is very valuable for those who are going to join business scene. It covers not only basic business manners in America, but also how to write emails, what tone we should take (formal/informal/neutral, and direct/indirect), and how to exchange business cards, with providing many actual examples. Especially becoming aware of the tone of sentences was something for me. I really appreciate for this opportunity.
By Rupal S•
May 7, 2020
both the faculties are amazing the teaching methodology is very effective for learners and the assignments helped us to make command on te learned portions after learning a lesson we are provided with an assignment so it will increase our learning skills
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING YOUR KNOWLEDGE
By Meriem F•
Apr 3, 2020
language awareness in business
This cours was a fruitfull experience for me. Specially I enjoyed learning by doing. I Won a new competence in language awareness in Business.
Thank of the various exercices we did, I could prepare so many presentations for the most interactions such as mailing, telefon and personal Interviews.
To communicate efficiently an effectively in business context was the role of this course.
Thanks tot he lecturers. May be we meet one day in seattle!
By Mohammad Y J•
Dec 29, 2017
Hi everyone,
study in this course is really amazing and the learner can understood many things as standard way.
therefore, I recommend for everyone whom are reading my feedback regarding this course, do not wait as soon as possible get enroll to the class.
Comment:
for completion your assignment try everyday do post on general discussions options other ways your submission will not easily review by other student.
good luck
By Alaa A•
Dec 5, 2019
Thank you for the information. I found a lot of benefits on this course. In my opinion this course is a simple way to communicate better with others and it is needed for your day to day business interaction. You will be a better communicator after finishing this course. All the best,
-Al Karim Abdelaal
By Roxanna B H•
Mar 18, 2019
I am thankful for this online education which offers all possible options to access to it and never stop learning. It will be very interesting to interact at least once with the leaders of each program in order to bring more engagement and to be teached rightly when students make mistakes.
By Govind P•
Jul 18, 2020
This course is designed very well and has too importance for a good business relationship. I have learnt a lot from here. Thanks sir Moore and Mam Russell.
Thanks to university of Washington and amazing platform Coursera to provide such a wonderful opportunity to acquire knowledge.
By Laura C•
Jul 5, 2017
Learning English was so much fun with this course. Videos are really interesting and the content was explained clearly. Now I feel confident with my own skills in Business English Communication. I look forward to learning more specific issues during the next courses. Thank you all!
By Shriram P M•
Apr 22, 2020
This one is a very good course for the beginners. A lot of useful information have been given in this course. The assignments and quizzes were really appropriate. I suggest this course for every undergraduate student who are at a verge of starting their professional carrier.
By Lahcene O M•
Aug 23, 2018
how nice to meet courses very wealth and complete resolution ifind it realy great iwould to develop withe other my content in the future iwish big success for All student when they took it iencourage theme the new technolgy market in this siecleBest Wishes,Lahcene
By Pyae P T•
Jul 16, 2020
Firstly,I would like to sat thank you from the bottom of my heart.It's really a useful course for me.The teachers are also good.The teaching style is also a good approach.I really appreciate it.I had got a lot of knowledge and words.Thanks again.
By 李沂倩•
Aug 30, 2021
1. Although the course is barely practical, the content is a bit too simple. 2. There are too few people in class, and often there is no way to correct others' homework, which leads to overdue homework. 3. The textbook layout is weird and inconvenient to read. 4. There is a problem with the subtitle setting of an instructional video. 5. No detailed instructions are provided for the wrong exercises. 6. On the whole, it's like learning the whole course by recitation, rather than understanding.
By Dmitry N•
Dec 3, 2020
Why do you steal my time. You haven't checked my submission since 12.30.2020 and don't give me opp to finish this course. I will require my money back for this course!!!
By Pakpraawee N•
Apr 22, 2020
I choose the right answer. But it's always wrong. I think it had something wrong on your system.
By Amith K G•
Jan 1, 2019
Taking too much time to review assignments, really lost interest in continuing the course.
By Amin F•
Jul 27, 2017
The course is extremely basic.
By vivian•
May 28, 2020
boring
By MARÍA C A R•
Nov 2, 2020
Dear All,
I so glad for this course, because I never had participated in a course of internet. I like the languages too much and always I like to improve my skills to learn languages. In the university practiced my english in the courses have the institution, but is very difficult practice in Chile, because, in the life all teh people speak spanish. I try to learn for myself and I have practiced with some natives, but always I feel that a I need to practice more. I had the opportunity to travel to Houston and tried to practice my english with the people, but I arrive to Chile and finish my practice. So this course was a great decision that I took for me practice. I will strange this course. I hope to can pay other course in the future, but the things is not good in all countries for the Coronavirus. Well, I have had a time due I am unemployed person, it this is the reason that I could to practice better my english during in the course. Thanks a lot for this course already that I could learn to formal comunicate by email, phone, WhatsApp and differents levels of formality. I will follow practice my english. I would like to return to United States and can to practice with the other people, teach or work, so I feel that I would help me for don't think spanish. The same happen with the japanese language, other language that I like too much and I have learned at the Japanese Chilean Cultural Institute, or the french language that I have learned in the secundary and I like it but, always it necessary to learn and can to stay some country that if it have same language that it need it to study and so undestand much better its every culture and language.
Best Regards,
María Cristina Arenas Reyes