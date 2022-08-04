About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Available to all

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will use the embodied voice to engage and connect with an audience is a vital element in dynamic verbal exchange.

Skills you will gain

  • Speak with greater clarity
  • Speak with confidence and connection
  • How to convey meaning and make messages compelling
  • Identify current vocal behaviors connected to speaking and have techniques to address them.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Available to all

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Be Aware: Understanding yourself and understanding how the voice works.

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Be Physical: the role of the body in speaking

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Be Connected: understanding your audience and how to connect to them

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Be Impactful: Using emphasis for impact

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder