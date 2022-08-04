Individuals have a great capacity for vocal expression but most people haven’t had the opportunity to explore and develop it. By the end of this course learners will have gained knowledge of how the voice works, had a chance to experiment with different ways of speaking, and increased their confidence in their vocal expression.
Finding Your Professional Voice: Confidence & ImpactUniversity of London
About this Course
What you will learn
Learners will use the embodied voice to engage and connect with an audience is a vital element in dynamic verbal exchange.
Skills you will gain
- Speak with greater clarity
- Speak with confidence and connection
- How to convey meaning and make messages compelling
- Identify current vocal behaviors connected to speaking and have techniques to address them.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Be Aware: Understanding yourself and understanding how the voice works.
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Be Physical: the role of the body in speaking
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Be Connected: understanding your audience and how to connect to them
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Be Impactful: Using emphasis for impact
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
