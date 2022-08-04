Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finding Your Professional Voice: Confidence & Impact by University of London
About the Course
Individuals have a great capacity for vocal expression but most people haven’t had the opportunity to explore and develop it. By the end of this course learners will have gained knowledge of how the voice works, had a chance to experiment with different ways of speaking, and increased their confidence in their vocal expression.
This course is aimed at beginners but can serve as a useful ‘tune up’ for those that have some experience in this area or those that want to build upon prior learning. The only prerequisite is to be curious about voice in action and public speaking. Finding your Professional Voice takes the learner on a journey to discover how the voice works, how it can be optimised their use of it, and how vocal impact can be developed in professional settings.
The content of the course is useful to all learners who have vocal capacity. Whilst a very few of the exercises would require full physical capacity, those learners physical impairment, or those who do not wish to undertake the movement exercises will still be able to gain useful skills provided by the MOOC content....