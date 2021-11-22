Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Speaking and Presenting: Pitches and Persuasion by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
19 ratings
2 reviews

The hope good presenters project when pitching their ideas is not naïve hope. They’re not Pollyanna at the podium. Instead, the solutions they offer are supported by research, data, and expertise. This course will teach you how to merge hard facts with an imaginative vision in a way that at once resonates with and inspires your audience....

By Arshish K

Nov 22, 2021

A very good course, taught by an exceptional instructor. It has helped me a lot in both my personal and professional life.

By Noorollah D

Jan 19, 2022

It was great.

By Ma. C Q

Feb 18, 2022

Fantastic!

