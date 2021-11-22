Learner Reviews & Feedback for Speaking and Presenting: Pitches and Persuasion by University of Michigan
4.7
stars
19 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
The hope good presenters project when pitching their ideas is not naïve hope. They’re not Pollyanna at the podium. Instead, the solutions they offer are supported by research, data, and expertise. This course will teach you how to merge hard facts with an imaginative vision in a way that at once resonates with and inspires your audience....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Speaking and Presenting: Pitches and Persuasion
By Arshish K
•
Nov 22, 2021
A very good course, taught by an exceptional instructor. It has helped me a lot in both my personal and professional life.