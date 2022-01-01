About this Specialization

This specialization will provide learners with proven methods to improve the writing of students of all ages, in all situations, including K through University classrooms as well as homeschooling, tutoring, in business and the private sector. In four courses and a final project, you’ll learn effective theories and practices to teach writing that you can adapt to your own teaching situation and needs. You’ll learn how to teach writing as process, how to reach even the most reluctant writers, how to help students construct specific texts and make the reading/writing connection, and how to respond to and assess student writing in ways that are meaningful to both teacher and student. If you use writing in your teaching, or want to, this specialization will provide you with tools and practices you can use with your students right away.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Teaching Writing Process

Teaching Reluctant Writers

Teaching Texts and Forms

Responding, Revising and Assessing Student Writings

Johns Hopkins University

