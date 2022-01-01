About this Course

2,009 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Reasons why students might be reluctant writers, and tools and techniques to help them become more comfortable and confident as writers.

Skills you will gain

  • mentor texts
  • conferencing
  • scaffolding lessons
  • teaching reluctant writers
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Understanding Reluctant Writers

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Engaging Reluctant Writers

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Empowering Reluctant Writers

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Teaching Writing Specialization

Teaching Writing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder