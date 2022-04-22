By Sarah B•
Apr 22, 2022
This course effectively explained various approaches to teaching writing that will help students tackle all writing assignments, such as providing low-stakes writing opportunites, breaking down the writing process, and use of reflective writing. I was surprised by how much more approachable writing and teaching writing feel after completing the course. Thank you!
By Walter A G C•
Aug 17, 2021
The contents are relevant and very useful, nothing to complain about that. Peer reviews is the worst thing that could have happened to this course, very few students so there are no assignments to review and of course, no one to review your assignments. That discourages a lot.
By English t•
Oct 30, 2021
One the best courses for teachers. Many thanks for the instructor and University. It is rich in content both videos and readings. I would definitely recommend it to other teachers.
By KALYANI G•
Nov 30, 2021
It's difficult to get one's assignments peer reviewed and likewise - probably very few students enrol for the course. That was a bit of a disappointment.
By Melfi M A•
Feb 27, 2022
i like it but it is a non-credit one