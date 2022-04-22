Chevron Left
Teaching Writing Process by Johns Hopkins University

Half a century ago, a revolution took place in the teaching of writing. Educators asked, “What if we were to study how professional writers wrote, as a way to learn how we might teach writing more effectively?” The result was the writing process movement, with its emphasis on not just writing as product but as process. Good writing doesn’t magically appear, nor does it spring from the brain fully formed and perfect the first time. Instead, all writers engage in a process, and while that process can vary writer to writer, some stages do seem to apply, in some way, to almost every writing situation. This course demonstrates how teaching writing as process can lead to a significant increase in students’ comfort level and confidence as writers. Learners will examine methods for teaching writing as discovery, and for using low-stakes writing and reflection in their classes. They’ll fill their toolbox with practical strategies and techniques for teaching writing to students of any age, in any situation....

By Sarah B

Apr 22, 2022

This course effectively explained various approaches to teaching writing that will help students tackle all writing assignments, such as providing low-stakes writing opportunites, breaking down the writing process, and use of reflective writing. I was surprised by how much more approachable writing and teaching writing feel after completing the course. Thank you!

By Walter A G C

Aug 17, 2021

The contents are relevant and very useful, nothing to complain about that. Peer reviews is the worst thing that could have happened to this course, very few students so there are no assignments to review and of course, no one to review your assignments. That discourages a lot.

By English t

Oct 30, 2021

One the best courses for teachers. Many thanks for the instructor and University. It is rich in content both videos and readings. I would definitely recommend it to other teachers.

By KALYANI G

Nov 30, 2021

It's difficult to get one's assignments peer reviewed and likewise - probably very few students enrol for the course. That was a bit of a disappointment.

By Melfi M A

Feb 27, 2022

i like it but it is a non-credit one

