Mar 17, 2021
It was an interesting journal, well planned and involving. I say a big thank you to the tutors for their organization and delivery. This course serves a unique purpose and achieves it perfectly.
Jan 30, 2020
I recommend this course for everyone who wants to improve his writing in English, you will get directly the easy and clear information, for me, this course is necessary to build your writing.
By Josep A V L•
Jun 20, 2016
The course content is great, but peer evaluation is simply useless and almost random. This specialisation needs to introduce an actual final assessment by an actual expert, not peers.
By Pam A•
Apr 2, 2016
I have learned so very much. All of the courses in the specialization have been taught in a way that has been easy to understand. I will miss Tamy Chapmans smiling face.
By Ahmad A•
Jun 25, 2019
By Panassaya O•
Dec 6, 2021
I think the course structure is quite great but the scoring by peer-grading method still needs to be improved. Some students who enroll in this course have quite the same knowledge and writing skill in the same level as me. I wonder how they could give the scoring based on actual standard grading.
By PATIL M M•
Jan 30, 2020
By SHAJAN J P S•
May 25, 2020
I had an impression writing a research paper is difficult before taking up the course. But the step by step pedagogical assistance and gradual increase in complexity in each courses helped me to complete a research of my own and created a lot of interest to do more research writing.
By Ibrahim N•
May 26, 2017
This specialization was completely different online course experience for me. I really learned very important aspects of academic essay writing in English.
By Ellis K P•
Feb 20, 2017
I am very excited that I have been able to successfully complete my first Specialization.
Great course!
By ARVIND K G•
Oct 18, 2020
really very helpful
By John K G•
Nov 28, 2016
The research needs like six months
By BELTRAN•
Apr 7, 2021
This capstone project is the final touch for students to becoming master in researching, citing the sources, given the credit to who ever deserve it. It made me remember the taught courseworks I went through when I did a Master Degree! Now I plan my Ph.D. it will be the angular stone! Thanks coursera for this outstanding and critical thinking and advance writing course for academic foreign language.
By Ivan M M•
Jan 3, 2021
It was such a good experience, I enjoyed the complete Specialization from the 1st to the last day, it was challenging I must admit, but and unforgettable and useful journey. I was not very attracted to the field of letters but at this point I changed my mind, I would recommend this course and the whole Specialization to everyone.
By Krupasindhu M•
Jan 7, 2021
the course helped me to understand different formats of writing a research paper. it was informative and explained the concepts with good examples. pictorial illustrations helped in quick grasping and long term recitation. thank you, Coursera :)
By Vidhi D•
Jul 10, 2020
Excellent course! Everything ties up perfectly at the in the Capstone, where you are required to use all the skills learnt in the previous courses. The lectures are thorough with the concepts explained in great detail.
By Hugo E G L•
Jun 24, 2016
It was an excellent challenge that tested all my previous skill acquire along the specialization. I really enjoyed myself with this course. Give it a chance and do your best. Certainly, you will succeed.
Cheers!
By Samved I•
Aug 1, 2020
I cannot be grateful enough for this course. It has imparted me with invaluable knowledge as regards academic writing, which shall be immensely propitious for my university dissertations. Profound gratitude!
By SULIMAN A S A•
Mar 18, 2016
I would love to thank you for your hard working. It was a good course. I have learnt a lot from you. In addition, I'm looking forward to participating with you on another course. Thank you once more again.
By Will A H•
Mar 18, 2021
By MARIA A M O•
Aug 24, 2017
This specialization is designed for people who have an academic interest and want to learn more about how to write with accuracy in English.
By Buradagunta E•
May 9, 2020
Thank you so much for this Project Writing a Research Paper. This course will helpful to me in future while writing a research paper.
By . j•
Aug 14, 2017
I really enjoyed the break up approach. The short modules helped me build and improve my writing skills.
By Yasiru R K•
Mar 16, 2021
Good. Only problem is I had to wait nearly half a month to find an active session.
By Pore J•
Jun 10, 2016
Writing research paper is one of the most useful courses for all professionals.
By Nwe S W•
Mar 31, 2021
I have confident how to write a research paper without help. Thanks a lot.
By Messias U•
Mar 11, 2016
It is a great moment in my academic experience. Thank you Prof Tamy.