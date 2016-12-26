OI
Jul 2, 2020
This course was very helpful. It refreshed my memories and made me go back to so many things I thought I would never remember. It helped my writing skills a lot to. A big thank you to the instructors.
MH
Nov 5, 2020
The course was so fascinating and it deserves everybody's time and effort. I have really enjoyed it and will confidently recommend it to anyone who is looking for a course on grammar and punctuations.
By Kriti G•
Dec 26, 2016
This is a very useful course even if you are very good in English . This course helps in understanding the type of sentences, proper usage of commas and perfect ways of writing attractive paragraphs.
By Robert P•
Oct 9, 2017
Hi, Learn the basic of the English grammar and the rules on writing, which so important to writing. Enjoyed and learn so much that will help overcome fear writing.
Thank You, Again
Robert Perea
By Carolina T•
Jun 22, 2016
You should tell people before they enroll that, to take the quizzes, they must pay. It was a waste of time...
By Akbar A•
Jul 7, 2019
A very useful course, specially designed for those who either forgot the grammar or did not study English grammar properly in the journey of learning English. It is a path way to good writing skills.
By Dragana V•
Nov 12, 2015
I am very satisfied with this course. It really helped me to improve my writing skills, and I am feeling more confident than I used to be.
After this course, I am planning to take up the next one.
By Ana C R A•
Apr 25, 2016
The course is great, but I am very disappointed that after spend 3 hours watching the videos and practicing, I can only submit my answer if I upgrade. This should be said before I enrolled in this course.
By Amal S•
Oct 7, 2016
the peer grading system is poor, considering that they are learning just like us.
the grading should be done automatically or by a professional .
By Alexandra C D•
Feb 5, 2016
I think it is really necessary to establish better the target auditory for this course. The students with very basic level of English have to study with advanced non-native speakers and with natives. The exercises can be too challenging for the first category, sometimes boring for the second and absolutely superfluous for the third.
By Katie D•
Jan 16, 2016
This course is pretty basic. As far as grammar goes, it really only covers tenses and parallel agreement. I'm also pretty there is more to punctuation than the semicolon and the comma, although I didn't realize how complicated comma placement could be!
The professor talks like she's on tranquilizers and it's difficult to do peer reviews when 90% of the class apparently doesn't speak English as their first language.
I learned some things, but this course should really be called "How and when to use a comma". Would anyone really pay money for this?
By Ojeranti O I•
Jul 3, 2020
By Abdul M K•
Oct 7, 2016
This course had an outstanding syllabus and i have learned a lot about punctuation rules and regulations in English Language; which will excel my capabilities for my future endeavors and study plan.
By Katherine G•
Apr 26, 2019
This course is absolutely amazing by all means. It has good and specific and accurate information regarding punctuation and grammar in English. The focus and the way the information is presented is excellent too. I have no negative comments for this course. Excellent! 5 stars.
By Valmy P•
Nov 23, 2018
This Grammar and Punctuation course should be taken by anyone who is interested in professional writings.
By Saadat D•
Jul 18, 2019
The course is really great and helpful. I really appreciate everything the professors learnt.
By Trinh L H•
Apr 18, 2017
The course did not review all basic English grammar but specify tense, sentence type and punctuation. At first, I thought I would have known how to write a appropriate sentence, but only after took this course I find various way to rewrite my sentence in a more correct and natural as native people. I realised some minor mistakes I have always made before and knew how to fixed it. Now, when it come to writing I feel much more confident. Definitely, I recommend this courses for someone would like to review their grammar, and I will considering studying the next courses about Business writing in this program.
By Shelli S•
May 24, 2019
This course is a great little course. I loved the instructor, who I found to be articulate and engaging.
I found the guidance on sentence structure and parallel sentences, constructive and beneficial. So, thanks!
By Daniel E P M•
Apr 9, 2020
A great couse filled with great examples.
By subrat k d•
Jul 17, 2019
i like this course
By Atoshi B•
Jul 2, 2020
By Olga R•
Mar 5, 2019
This grammar and punctuation course filled the gaps that I had on punctuation. The structure is very efficient and clear; it was easy to remember the rules and practice them. Though I was skeptical regarding the peer reviews, they proved to be a good instrument. I would like to see more participation of the instructors: for example, proofing the peer reviews. I understand that it would increase the cost of the course, though. In addition, I feel like we didn't learn all punctuation cases. I haven't seen anything about the colon or dash uses, not even mentioning the direct speech. However, in spite of said above, I would highly recommend the course to those who would like to know or revisit the punctuation basics. I will definitely look at the other courses by UCI Irvine
By Sameer A B•
Oct 24, 2019
I believe this course is simple and straight forward. The learning material is quite good and easy to comprehend. However, I found the topic relating to tenses a bit more confusing. I would request if more practice could be added to the existing list. Also, animating the course materials might add real beauty to the course.
I would like to say thanks to all the course instructors, and I am grateful to the experienced faculties for introducing this short English course.
By Ashique M A•
Jun 21, 2020
I will recommend every beginner level students, interested to improve their Academic English Writing skills, to take this course. There are many cooperative classmates who will review your assignments with constructive information and will help you improve. It helped me a lot and I have decided to enrol for the second course in this specialization.
By Humayun M T•
Feb 22, 2017
A very intelligently designed, and exceptionally smart program to train learners on grammar and punctuation. I fully admit this course was far more useful than I had initially thought of it to be the kind of, and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would turn out to be this much professionally rich. I'm equipped with a masters degree in English, and have a very valuable experience in teaching high school level & college level students. I wanted to brush up my own academic writing skills so I could guide my students more effectively. I'm so happy I joined this course. I must appreciate the quality of the instructions I watched in videos lectures which all had excellent content and had easy-to-follow examples. Practice exercises before the quizzes and the quizzes themselves were all very smartly designed stuff. I truly believe it couldn't have been any better. My heart goes out to admiring your efforts. In a nutshell, I had a more than wonderful experience. I now strongly intend to going for the next course. Thanks a million, indeed!
By Eneida A M•
Nov 2, 2016
I've learned so much in such a small time in this Grammar and Punctuation course, that I'm still processing it in my mind! The videos and texts are concise and creative. It facilitated my understanding of the words, since English is not my first language. Through the exercises and extra resources, I practiced a lot. Here are some of the things that I studied: simple, compound and complex sentences; dependent and independent clauses; comma and semicolon; transition words and adverbial phrases; introductory and interrupting phrases; parallel sentences; variety of sentences.
Thanks to the instructor Tami Chapman, she is the best!
By Simone P F•
Jul 20, 2019
Excellent!!!!