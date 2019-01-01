Chevron Left
This course is designed to hold your hand step-by-step through the most basic concepts of noun clauses all the way to the end goal of writing a paragraph with varied noun clauses. With each individual lesson, you’ll watch both introductory and guided practice videos which will give you tips on writing noun clauses, you’ll complete independent practice exercises and check your answers, and you’ll do short quizzes. For several assignments throughout the course, you’ll practice writing noun clauses, first as individual sentences and then within a paragraph. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to see exactly how much your writing has improved when you compare Week 1’s with Week 4’s writing. No matter how you use English in your daily life, this course will inspire you to use noun clauses more in your writing and speaking....
