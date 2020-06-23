By Kelly R•
Jun 22, 2020
I'd give 5 stars if assignments were reviewed by experts, as it is the final course of a pronunciation specialization.
By Shrishti C•
Sep 30, 2020
I completed all four courses and passed all the assignments. It has been 2 weeks since then but my specialization certificate is not generated yet.
By Ana•
Oct 6, 2021
A course about practice what you learn in the specialization.
I like it and I recommend it to whoever has a intention to improve English pronunciation.
By Maiko I•
Dec 29, 2020
This course gave me a good opportunity to output what I'd learned throughout this specialization. However, I wish an expert from the university could have assessed my work. All the assignments were reviewed by my peers, and I rarely received useful feedback.
By Vasyl H•
Oct 27, 2020
An excellent course and specialization altogether. However, it would be outstanding if at least the final assignments were verified by native speakers. Thank you!
By Bogdan M•
Jun 6, 2021
My knowledge is assessed by people like me, for whom English is not their native language. For some, the intonation is too fast, for some it is slow. If the first three courses were not a bad level, then this one is simply disgusting. It's too bad that you can't talk to a reviewer.
By Ajay K S•
Oct 29, 2020
You may not believe that you may have the flaws in your spoken language. Actually we never bother but when you learn a second language you come across your flaws (astonishing you carried them for so many years). Here is the right time to correct it still.
Thanks a lot guys help people with their one sense of the six sense
By chinnawat c•
Aug 2, 2021
Good course. It would be great if there have professional or native speak to review the assignment.
By Abdelrahman O•
Feb 16, 2021
Inside the course there are some good thoughts to improve your language so I recommend it for you
By Daniel H M A•
Aug 19, 2020
It's excellent. Reflecting upon your own learning is very useful!
By Karen N B R•
Sep 6, 2021
its has been a great course to improve my knowledge
By Jose L S P•
Oct 21, 2021
very good course for beginners
By Elliane A B P•
Jun 10, 2021
Thank you for teaching me!
By Abdulrahman F•
Jan 4, 2022
perfect for pronunciation
By FERNANDO S J•
Oct 10, 2021
This course is AWESOME!
By tageldin A A•
Apr 22, 2022
It was helpful for me.
By Shinya S•
Jan 4, 2021
The course is helpful.
By Mariauxiliadora C P•
Jan 30, 2022
Excelent course!
By Jorge A B T•
Nov 6, 2021
Excelent Thanks!
By MOHD J•
Dec 12, 2021
Wonderful!
By Cecilia Y P R•
May 4, 2022
Excellent
By Gabriela s l•
Apr 21, 2022
Excellent
By Jhoselin S C R•
Dec 3, 2020
very good
By Kerima I•
Feb 16, 2022
thanks
By Ma. C Q•
Jan 30, 2022
Great