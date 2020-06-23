Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Pronunciation of American English Project by University of California, Irvine

4.7
stars
69 ratings
28 reviews

About the Course

In the final course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will complete a final self-reflection project applying what you have learned in the first three courses about consonants, vowels, and the “music” of English. In preparation for the project, you will take a post-test, review all the sounds of English, analyze a speech, and share your advice on improving pronunciation with other learners. Only learners who pay for the course will be able to take the graded quizzes or submit assignments for feedback. The free version provides access to the lectures and practice activities only....

By Kelly R

Jun 22, 2020

I'd give 5 stars if assignments were reviewed by experts, as it is the final course of a pronunciation specialization.

By Shrishti C

Sep 30, 2020

I completed all four courses and passed all the assignments. It has been 2 weeks since then but my specialization certificate is not generated yet.

By Ana

Oct 6, 2021

A course about practice what you learn in the specialization.

I like it and I recommend it to whoever has a intention to improve English pronunciation.

By Maiko I

Dec 29, 2020

This course gave me a good opportunity to output what I'd learned throughout this specialization. However, I wish an expert from the university could have assessed my work. All the assignments were reviewed by my peers, and I rarely received useful feedback.

By Vasyl H

Oct 27, 2020

An excellent course and specialization altogether. However, it would be outstanding if at least the final assignments were verified by native speakers. Thank you!

By Bogdan M

Jun 6, 2021

My knowledge is assessed by people like me, for whom English is not their native language. For some, the intonation is too fast, for some it is slow. If the first three courses were not a bad level, then this one is simply disgusting. It's too bad that you can't talk to a reviewer.

By Ajay K S

Oct 29, 2020

You may not believe that you may have the flaws in your spoken language. Actually we never bother but when you learn a second language you come across your flaws (astonishing you carried them for so many years). Here is the right time to correct it still.

Thanks a lot guys help people with their one sense of the six sense

By chinnawat c

Aug 2, 2021

Good course. It would be great if there have professional or native speak to review the assignment.

By Abdelrahman O

Feb 16, 2021

Inside the course there are some good thoughts to improve your language so I recommend it for you

By Daniel H M A

Aug 19, 2020

It's excellent. Reflecting upon your own learning is very useful!

By Karen N B R

Sep 6, 2021

its has been a great course to improve my knowledge

By Jose L S P

Oct 21, 2021

very good course for beginners

By Elliane A B P

Jun 10, 2021

Thank you for teaching me!

By Abdulrahman F

Jan 4, 2022

perfect for pronunciation

By FERNANDO S J

Oct 10, 2021

This course is AWESOME!

By tageldin A A

Apr 22, 2022

It was helpful for me.

By Shinya S

Jan 4, 2021

The course is helpful.

By Mariauxiliadora C P

Jan 30, 2022

Excelent course!

By Jorge A B T

Nov 6, 2021

Excelent Thanks!

By MOHD J

Dec 12, 2021

Wonderful!

By Cecilia Y P R

May 4, 2022

Excellent

By Gabriela s l

Apr 21, 2022

Excellent

By Jhoselin S C R

Dec 3, 2020

very good

By Kerima I

Feb 16, 2022

thanks

By Ma. C Q

Jan 30, 2022

Great

