Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Music of American English Pronunciation by University of California, Irvine

4.9
stars
102 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

In this third course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will learn and practice the "music" of American English, the features of pronunciation such as stress, rhythm, and intonation that will help improve your listening comprehension as well as your ability to communicate more clearly. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of the musical features of English. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners. Only learners who pay for the course will be able to take the graded quizzes or submit assignments for feedback. The free version provides access to the lectures and practice activities only....

Top reviews

RP

May 31, 2020

I really enjoyed this course and would recommend it to anyone looking to perfect their American English pronunciation. Thank you!

J

Oct 30, 2021

The best course. I've felt that my pronunciation and knowledge of this language has improved a lot thanks to this courses.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for The Music of American English Pronunciation

By Kelly R

May 31, 2020

Content is great. The problem with many of the UCI courses: 1- few peers who sometimes do not understand tasks or criteria so well and give you low scores for nothing, or there is nobody so you spend months waiting for someone to review; 2- is that we flag errors and they do not get fixed, so we have to try all answers for a question knowing they are wrong, only to find which one the answer key holds (wrongly) as the correct answer. Here, it was a question where the audio had an "or question" so intonation goes up and then down, but the answer in the quiz is wrongly "up".

By Maiko I

Dec 29, 2020

The content was great! I learned a lot from the lecture videos and the PDF materials were helpful as well. One thing I didn't like was the peer review system. All the assignments were reviewed by only one peer for each, and I rarely received a useful feedback and sometimes didn't receive a fair review. Since the grade given by a random peer is directly reflected on my grade, it was hard to get 100% for all the assignments. (For example, if the points they gave for an assignment is 90%, your grade is 90%.) I wish they had had a grading system that sets a border for pass or fail, then if you pass, you get 100%. Also, I wish I had been assessed by three peers as many other courses do, but I guess it's difficult since it took more than a week to get a review even by one peer in this course.

By Renato P

Jun 1, 2020

I really enjoyed this course and would recommend it to anyone looking to perfect their American English pronunciation. Thank you!

By Vasyl H

Sep 22, 2020

The course I liked the most so far. Undoubtedly, it really needs native speakers involved at least for final assessments.

By Turgay P

Mar 7, 2021

It's a great course to improve your speaking skill and lever your English language knowledge in an upper step.

By Gelyn d G

Nov 18, 2020

I definitely love this course. I learned alot about proper pronunciation and intonation.

By Karla B

Oct 28, 2020

excellent

By Lourdes M P C

May 27, 2021

It is a course that I really liked. The teaching technique is very clear about the pronunciation of English. The teachers are very professional, and the shadowings are a lot of fun. I enjoy every class, and I have learned more than all the years I had studied before.

By To E

Nov 8, 2021

This is a fantastic course for future English improvement!! This course contains a lot of essential foundations for English speaking, which also helps improve your speaking and listening skills. You would rather not miss it.

By Ana

Aug 31, 2021

I like it. It has contributed a lot to my skill development. It has an excellent content. The shadowing technique exercises are a great help. The teachers explanations are good.

By Manuel M B

Feb 7, 2021

Excellent course, in it I found the content I was looking for, it has good planning and concise. The teachers are great. Good job!!!.

By Juan D R

Oct 31, 2021

The best course. I've felt that my pronunciation and knowledge of this language has improved a lot thanks to this courses.

By Ernesto G S

Oct 24, 2021

This course was very useful, now I can understand a lot of sounds of the American English (Contractions, rithm, and more).

By LUIS A T D L R

Feb 11, 2022

EXCELENTE CURSO ME GUSTO Y ME GUSTARIA SEGUIR PRACTCAMENTE MUCHO MAS APRENDER SEGUIR ACTUALIZANDOME.

By arturo p

Mar 31, 2021

This course give you the best tips and advices to be better in your English with good teachers

By Rebeca A A R

Oct 17, 2020

Excelent! I learned a lot with this course. My English Pronunciation has certainly improved.

By Ajay K S

Nov 12, 2020

Very Nicely taught. But more time is needed for me to perfect.

Thanks a ton.

By Elizabeth R M

Feb 25, 2022

Excellent teachers, good dynamics and exercises, thank you very much.

By Binoj M

Jul 22, 2020

It was a great experience of learning. Thank you.

By Mohammed M

Oct 15, 2020

Understanding spoken English became easier

By Franklin S

Feb 22, 2021

Everything is good, teachers are great!!

By CLAUDIA P M S

Sep 20, 2021

EXCELENTE, ME ENCANTAN ESTOS CUROS.

By Daniel H M A

Aug 17, 2020

This course is excellent!

By Ma. C Q

Jan 26, 2022

Fantastic and difficult!

By Shinya S

Jan 4, 2021

The course is helpful.

