May 31, 2020
I really enjoyed this course and would recommend it to anyone looking to perfect their American English pronunciation. Thank you!
Oct 30, 2021
The best course. I've felt that my pronunciation and knowledge of this language has improved a lot thanks to this courses.
By Kelly R•
May 31, 2020
Content is great. The problem with many of the UCI courses: 1- few peers who sometimes do not understand tasks or criteria so well and give you low scores for nothing, or there is nobody so you spend months waiting for someone to review; 2- is that we flag errors and they do not get fixed, so we have to try all answers for a question knowing they are wrong, only to find which one the answer key holds (wrongly) as the correct answer. Here, it was a question where the audio had an "or question" so intonation goes up and then down, but the answer in the quiz is wrongly "up".
By Maiko I•
Dec 29, 2020
The content was great! I learned a lot from the lecture videos and the PDF materials were helpful as well. One thing I didn't like was the peer review system. All the assignments were reviewed by only one peer for each, and I rarely received a useful feedback and sometimes didn't receive a fair review. Since the grade given by a random peer is directly reflected on my grade, it was hard to get 100% for all the assignments. (For example, if the points they gave for an assignment is 90%, your grade is 90%.) I wish they had had a grading system that sets a border for pass or fail, then if you pass, you get 100%. Also, I wish I had been assessed by three peers as many other courses do, but I guess it's difficult since it took more than a week to get a review even by one peer in this course.
By Renato P•
Jun 1, 2020
By Vasyl H•
Sep 22, 2020
The course I liked the most so far. Undoubtedly, it really needs native speakers involved at least for final assessments.
By Turgay P•
Mar 7, 2021
It's a great course to improve your speaking skill and lever your English language knowledge in an upper step.
By Gelyn d G•
Nov 18, 2020
I definitely love this course. I learned alot about proper pronunciation and intonation.
By Karla B•
Oct 28, 2020
excellent
By Lourdes M P C•
May 27, 2021
It is a course that I really liked. The teaching technique is very clear about the pronunciation of English. The teachers are very professional, and the shadowings are a lot of fun. I enjoy every class, and I have learned more than all the years I had studied before.
By To E•
Nov 8, 2021
This is a fantastic course for future English improvement!! This course contains a lot of essential foundations for English speaking, which also helps improve your speaking and listening skills. You would rather not miss it.
By Ana•
Aug 31, 2021
I like it. It has contributed a lot to my skill development. It has an excellent content. The shadowing technique exercises are a great help. The teachers explanations are good.
By Manuel M B•
Feb 7, 2021
Excellent course, in it I found the content I was looking for, it has good planning and concise. The teachers are great. Good job!!!.
By Juan D R•
Oct 31, 2021
By Ernesto G S•
Oct 24, 2021
This course was very useful, now I can understand a lot of sounds of the American English (Contractions, rithm, and more).
By LUIS A T D L R•
Feb 11, 2022
EXCELENTE CURSO ME GUSTO Y ME GUSTARIA SEGUIR PRACTCAMENTE MUCHO MAS APRENDER SEGUIR ACTUALIZANDOME.
By arturo p•
Mar 31, 2021
This course give you the best tips and advices to be better in your English with good teachers
By Rebeca A A R•
Oct 17, 2020
Excelent! I learned a lot with this course. My English Pronunciation has certainly improved.
By Ajay K S•
Nov 12, 2020
Very Nicely taught. But more time is needed for me to perfect.
Thanks a ton.
By Elizabeth R M•
Feb 25, 2022
Excellent teachers, good dynamics and exercises, thank you very much.
By Binoj M•
Jul 22, 2020
It was a great experience of learning. Thank you.
By Mohammed M•
Oct 15, 2020
Understanding spoken English became easier
By Franklin S•
Feb 22, 2021
Everything is good, teachers are great!!
By CLAUDIA P M S•
Sep 20, 2021
EXCELENTE, ME ENCANTAN ESTOS CUROS.
By Daniel H M A•
Aug 17, 2020
This course is excellent!
By Ma. C Q•
Jan 26, 2022
Fantastic and difficult!
By Shinya S•
Jan 4, 2021
The course is helpful.