English grammar is the system of rules and principles that specify how to arrange and use words within the English language. The study of grammar includes parts of speech, word structure, sentence structure, punctuation, and verb tenses. Other aspects of grammar include word order within a sentence and agreement of subjects and predicates or pronouns and their antecedents.
Understanding English grammar can improve your ability to communicate in English. This is especially helpful for English language learners who may not be familiar with the sentence construction and word order forms used in English. Like all languages, English has guidelines that define its syntax. For example, sentences in English typically follow the order of subject-verb-object, similar to Swahili and Thai but different from Japanese and Irish, according to the Linguistic Society of America.
You can use online courses to improve your understanding of English grammar. Courses may cover foundational topics like verb tenses and how to use commas or more advanced subject matter like adjective and adverb clauses or how to write academic reports and papers. You can choose to take individual courses to brush up on your knowledge of a specific skill or sign up for a course that addresses broader issues such as intermediate grammar or academic writing.
Learning English grammar may be right for you if you want people to understand you when you speak and write. This can be helpful when you’re interviewing for a job and want to show the boss that you can carry on conversations with your co-workers and customers. You may also find that following common usage rules shows you pay attention to detail, a skill that many employers find attractive. If you’re an English language learner, improving your knowledge of English grammar can help you avoid making mistakes that lead to misunderstandings.