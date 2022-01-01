Free
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Sales, Artificial Neural Networks, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, User Experience, Computer Programming Tools, General Statistics, Account Management, Other Programming Languages, Computer Programming, Estimation, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Human Computer Interaction, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics
4.5
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Arizona State University
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Communication, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Presentation, Product Development, Sales, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Language, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(4.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Communication, Accounting, Writing
4.6
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Teaching, Business Psychology, People Development, Graph Theory, Human Resources, English Language, Mathematics, Language, Human Learning, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(453 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Linguistics is the study of the structure of language, from syntax to phonetics to semantics. Linguists study the forms that various languages take in their own context and how the meanings of words and phrases in a given language develop over time. If you study linguistics you may even study the nature of language in general and how human communication differs from that of other animals and birds. Linguistics also endeavors to figure out how we use language differently in spoken and written communication. You can also undertake a linguistic study of how our languages compare with other ways that people communicate with each other.
Linguistics is an important discipline of study because language is so crucial to human communication, and linguists attempt to understand how language relates to other forms of behavior. When you study linguistics, you explore the sounds, words, sentences, and meanings of one or more languages, and that knowledge can help unlock how various cultures or people groups interact with each other in unique ways. You can also discover clues to how a language has changed throughout history or as speakers of that language have migrated to new places. You might even be able to gain insight into the unconscious features of language understanding.
If you're looking to parlay your knowledge of linguistics into a career, you can find work as a speech therapist, a teacher of foreign languages, or as a teacher of English to non-native speakers. Your linguistics skills can serve you well in journalism, or as a writer, editor, or translator. There are also plenty of jobs available for teaching and researching linguistics at the university level. You might also find fulfilling work as a lexicographer, helping define words for dictionary publishers or reference websites.
Whether you want to learn linguistics to help you in your current job or you want to build skills for a new career, online courses on Coursera can help give you a foundation in linguistics and then move on to more specific topics like the nature of translation, how bilingual speakers process language, or the links between linguistics and psychology. You'll also have a chance to learn about neurolinguistics, the bilingual brain, and how big data relates to language.