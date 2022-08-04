About this Course

2,208 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Everybody with a general interest in prehistoric and ancient Europe and Asia as well as comparative linguistics 

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • * Understand Indo European languages * Understand systemic changes to reconstruct language * Understand interplay linguistics, archaeology, genetics

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Everybody with a general interest in prehistoric and ancient Europe and Asia as well as comparative linguistics 

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Indo-European language family

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Language Change

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Greek and Sanskrit

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Iranian and Armenian

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder