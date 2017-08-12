About this Course

75,688 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

10%

started a new career after completing these courses

10%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Essay Writing
  • History
  • English Language
  • Chinese Language

Learner Career Outcomes

10%

started a new career after completing these courses

10%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Placeholder

Meertens instituut (KNAW)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(58,714 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Linguistics

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The study of sound: Phonology and Phonetics

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The study of words and sentences: Morphology and Syntax

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The study of meaning: Pragmatics and Semantics

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MIRACLES OF HUMAN LANGUAGE: AN INTRODUCTION TO LINGUISTICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder