What is linguistic diversity? What are its implications and opportunities? How is diversity around the world? How is it experienced, understood and managed in different contexts? What is your knowledge and experience about languages and diversity?
Linguistic Diversity, What for?Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Language Diversity: What for?
This course offers a wide panorama of linguistic diversity. It deals with aspects related to the conceptual and legal frameworks and explores different fields in which linguistic diversity matters, diverse perspectives to approach the issue and questions that arise. It also presents practices of language revitalization, promotion of multilingualism, and innovative and creative enterprises dealing with linguistic diversity. It is oriented to help understand and manage various contexts that emerge from linguistic diversity in different environments of social interaction. Finally, it intends to create a community of linguistic diversity promoters who share ideas and experiences to constantly broaden their horizons.
Linguistic Diversity in the World: Introduction and Transversal Perspectives
Contextualization of the notion of ‘linguistic diversity’: historical evolution, elements that integrate it, geographies (territories and human displacements), transformations in legal, social and educational sensitivity; international framework (legal movements and instruments) and digital environment.
Languages and territories of Origin
Language communities in territories of origin. Geographical and historical panorama of linguistic diversity in the different territories with references to revitalization practices.
People Movements and Linguistic Diversity
Moving languages: changes in linguistic dynamics, new challenges in the interpretation and management of linguistic diversity.
Language Revitalization
What is language revitalization, what is it for, how to promote it, what questions and challenges it generates and what results can be expected from it.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.