Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Language Diversity: What for?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 7 readings
3 hours to complete

Linguistic Diversity in the World: Introduction and Transversal Perspectives

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Languages and territories of Origin

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

People Movements and Linguistic Diversity

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Language Revitalization

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz

