Profile

Katjuscia Mattu

MOOC Coordinator and Teacher

Bio

Katjuscia Mattu is cultural project coordinator and teacher. She has been Teaching Assistant at the UAB and Teacher of Social Sciences in secondary schools in Catalonia. She read Political and International Sciences in her homeland, Sardinia, and made her Erasmus stay at the Universitatea din București, Romania. She holds a MA in Political Science from the UAB (Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona) and was visiting student at the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés and the Colectivx Chi’xi in La Paz, Bolivia and at the University of Naples “L’Orientale” (Italy). She speaks and promotes the Sardinian language but is also polyglot and a true enthusiast of linguistic and cultural diversity.

Courses

Linguistic Diversity, What for?

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder