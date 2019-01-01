Katjuscia Mattu is cultural project coordinator and teacher. She has been Teaching Assistant at the UAB and Teacher of Social Sciences in secondary schools in Catalonia. She read Political and International Sciences in her homeland, Sardinia, and made her Erasmus stay at the Universitatea din București, Romania. She holds a MA in Political Science from the UAB (Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona) and was visiting student at the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés and the Colectivx Chi’xi in La Paz, Bolivia and at the University of Naples “L’Orientale” (Italy). She speaks and promotes the Sardinian language but is also polyglot and a true enthusiast of linguistic and cultural diversity.