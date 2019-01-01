Emili Boix is professor at the Faculty of Philology and Communication of the University of Barcelona. He was president of the Catalan Society of Sociolinguistics and is currently the director of its academic journal, Treballs de Sociolingüística Catalana. He has directed the project EVOGEN (Intergenerational Evolution of Bilingualization Processes: Linguistic Contexts, Maintenance and Substitution) and is also the coordinator of the research area Ethnographic and Anthropological Sociolinguistics within the network CRUSCAT (Institut d’Estudis Catalans). He is currently member of the Linguapax Board.