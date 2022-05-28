About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Oralpha: Literacy for new citizens, a course for trainers

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 7 readings
2 hours to complete

Human mobility: Migration and integration in Europe

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Literacy to new citizens: Students & teachers

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Literacy methods: theory and practice

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder