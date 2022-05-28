Oralpha: Literacy for new citizens, a course for trainers

You are interested in welcoming processes of migrants and refugees? You want to dedicate yourself to teaching lamguage and literacy? The objective of this course is to get to know the simultaneous process of literacy and language learning in the host society for migrated young people and adults.
Oralpha: Literacy for new citizens, a course for trainersUniversitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
The aim of this course is to learn about international migration and the experiences of immigrants in the receiving societies, as well as to train trainers to guide them in simultaneous processes of language and literacy learning, as an essential need for social integration in the host society.
Human mobility: Migration and integration in Europe
This module provides a general overview of international migration and social integration in 21st century Europe and the essential role of languages in it. Topics covered:<br>1. HUMAN MIGRATION AND MOBILITY:<br> a) Migration flows, regions and types.<br> b) Rights, regulations and migrants’ profiles.<br> c) Super-diversity, cities and refugees in Europe.<br>2. BORDERS AND LANGUAGES:<br> a) Reception systems for newly arrived migrants and asylum seekers and language provisions.<br> b) Immigrants’ experiences, interactions and language learning.<br>3. UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL INTEGRATION:<br> a) Integration models alongside history, with a particular focus on the intercultural approach.<br> b) Intersectionality, belonging and bordering .
Literacy to new citizens: Students & teachers
This module aims at providing a general overview of the students’ and teachers’ profile. Topics covered:<br>1. EXPECTATIONS AND NEEDS from students in relation to integration (i.e. staying or leaving the country; working; studying) and language. <br>2. PLURILINGUAL COMPETENCE (which are the students’ communicative practices? Which languages they already use? In which contexts? To reflect on key concepts to describe communicative competence of migrant and refugee students (Plurilingualism, translanguaging, superdiversity…)<br>3. STUDENTS’ BARRIERS to access language and education rights beyond classroom methodology. For example: enough number of courses; gender-related lack of ”awareness”/discrimination, system knowledge barriers; legal status; gaps in the educational system; policies to discourage to remain, mobility issues, linguistic diversity lack of awareness (e.g. the role of literacy in mother tongue). <br>4. TEACHERS’ PROFILES: expectations, working conditions, ideologies, training, expertise… in relation to ORALPHA methodology and NEEDS of training. <br>5. TEACHING COMPETENCIES: (i.e. adaptation skills, how to overcome stereotypes; gender issues; to value previous language
Literacy methods: theory and practice
This module aims at providing a general overview of the theoretical basis that is beyond L2 literacy classes. Topics covered:<br>1. L2 THEORY on second languages teaching and the specificities of low educational background students.<br>2. LITERACY THEORY, main theories of literacy teaching and the specificities of L2 teaching to people with a mother tongue that differs from the host language.<br>3. WAYS OF LEARNING, illiterate people ways of learning and ways to develop reading and writing skills. <br>4. ORAL SKILLS the importance of oral skills development in the L2 literacy class; specifics mechanisms to promote the orality in L2 literacy lessons<br>5. GROUP DYNAMICS, the importance of emotions and socialization in L2 literacy class; specifics mechanisms to promote group cohesion, motivation, self confidence, etc. In L2 literacy lessons. <br>6. INTERCULTURAL COMPETENCES L2, the importance of introducing intercultural approach (students, teachers and materials).
