Degree in Translation and Diploma in Social Education. She works for the ACOF Association, an entity dedicated to improving the teaching of migrant adults through teacher training. In her educational and professional career, she has combined basic adult training (languages and literacy) with the field of immigration as an ELE and literacy teacher, coordinator of sociolinguistic welcome courses and teacher trainer. She has worked as a researcher at the University of Barcelona in European Erasmus + projects, and as a trainer for the Master of Adults. She is co-author of the material “¿Hablamos” (Spanish for migrant persons), as well as the “Oralpha, Literacy Method”.