Profile

Mar Montoya Gómez

Literacy teacher

    Bio

    Mar Montoya Gómez, has been a literacy and high school teacher at the Adult Centre Natura in Pineda de Mar since 2005. She first graduated as an Industrial Engineer and later carried out studying a pedagogical adaptation course. Mar has more than 24 years’ experience as a teacher,14 of them being dedicated to the Adult Centre in Vidreres and Natura Pineda de Mar, Mar has also been part of the study group called EPA (Education for Adults at The Science and Education Institute Barcelona University) since 2014. This study group specialises in developing innovative techniques and research in Adult Education. Nowadays Mar is collaborating as a professional researcher in a project linked to ERASMUS and KA204 Oralpha. This project is designed to create new material for second language teachers and immigrants.

    Courses

    Oralpha: Literacy for new citizens, a course for trainers

