Eva Pons is Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Barcelona and member of the Legal Advisory Committee of the Catalan government. Her areas of research are: federalism, language rights, fundamental rights and anti-discrimination law. She is director of the Journal of Language and Law and member of the Catalan Language Observatory, the Catalan Justice Observatory, the group of experts in linguistic and sociolinguistic rights of the Department of Culture of the Generalitat and Cruscat network (Institute d’Estudis Catalans).