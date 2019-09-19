This course explores the brain bases of bilingualism by discussing literature relevant to differences in age of initial learning, proficiency, and control in the nonverbal, single language and dual-language literature. Participants will learn about the latest research related to how humans learn one or two languages and other cognitive skills.
The Bilingual BrainUniversity of Houston
About this Course
Offered by
University of Houston
Established in 1927, the University of Houston empowers students in their pursuit of learning, discovery, leadership and engagement. Located in a sprawling metropolis, our premier Tier One campus provides students with cutting edge programs including undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, distance and continuing education. Ranked among the best colleges in America, UH is home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centers, has one of the most diverse student populations in the nation, and alumni who have become international leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Reviews
- 5 stars73.75%
- 4 stars19.92%
- 3 stars4.59%
- 2 stars0.95%
- 1 star0.76%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BILINGUAL BRAIN
This course provides lost of data and valuable information for those who are interested in bilingualism and how the brain works.
Great course, which provided valuable information. Coursera offers the best way to continue learning.
Happy Learning 👊🏻🤩👊🏻 Very Informative 👍🏻😄👍🏻\n\nVery Interesting 👏🏻😀👏🏻\n\nThank you, DR. George Hernandez🙏🏻🏆🙏🏻
I learned so much in this course. This makes me understand the leaners, including me, more.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.