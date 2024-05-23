Gemini 版 Google Workspace 是一項外掛程式，可讓客戶在 Google Workspace 使用生成式 AI 功能。這堂迷你課程會介紹 Gemini 的主要功能，並說明如何在 Gmail 善用這些功能，提高生產力和效率。
Gemini in Gmail - 繁體中文
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
使用 AI 撰寫新的電子郵件草稿。
使用 AI 潤飾電子郵件草稿。
May 2024
There is 1 module in this course
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
