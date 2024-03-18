This is an introductory level micro-learning course that explores what large language models (LLM) are, the use cases where they can be utilized, and how you can use prompt tuning to enhance LLM performance. It also covers Google tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.
Introduction to Large Language Models
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
36,325 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(357 reviews)
What you'll learn
Define Large Language Models (LLMs)
Describe LLM Use Cases
Explain Prompt Tuning
Describe Google’s Gen AI Development tools
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 quiz
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This module explores what large language models (LLM) are, the use cases where they can be utilized, and how you can use prompt tuning to enhance LLM performance. It also covers Google tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 357
357 reviews
- 5 stars
66.11%
- 4 stars
19.44%
- 3 stars
6.66%
- 2 stars
4.16%
- 1 star
3.61%
Reviewed on Mar 17, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 1, 2023
Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.