University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Communication, Computational Logic, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Planning, Theoretical Computer Science, Writing
4.9
(10 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Learning, Market Research, Business Psychology, Human Resources, Research and Design, General Statistics, Journalism, Collaboration, Communication, Conflict Management, Writing, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship
4.3
(40 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
English writing is creating something that's written in words using the English language. Writing can be done on paper, a computer, or any other medium. It involves using sentences to express thoughts, observances, and ideas. In English writing, you use punctuation marks to show pauses, thought breaks, and ends of sentences to make the communication clear. Much of what we do as people involves either spoken communication or written communication.
We write many things, such as emails, books, letters, scripts, and directions, using proper English language symbols, words, and marks. These are the structures of language, to help us communicate as humans and put our thoughts and ideas in a more permanent form through writing.
Learning correct English writing is a skill you can use every day. You can learn about correct sentence construction, accurate spelling, how to use different verbs and nouns together, and how to write using proper punctuation.
Both native and non-native English speakers can benefit greatly from English writing courses if you want to learn the language or improve your writing. Improving your English language fluency can help in all forms of writing, from creative writing to business writing or resume writing to essay writing. Once you learn the basics of excellent English writing and grammar, you can be equipped with new confidence to tackle writing projects that come your way.
When you have a solid grasp of English writing skills, you may find career opportunities as a teacher, a news reporter, a business analyst, and other jobs that focus on communicating ideas clearly through written communication.
Good writers are often needed in many businesses, to help write reports, speeches, websites, stories, and essays. You can also write creatively for yourself to tell stories in long-form magazine articles or books. Once you gain the skills you need for good writing, you can use your talents to write just about anything.
When you take online courses for English writing, you can gain basic fundamental knowledge of how to spell words, how to frame sentences in a paragraph, and how to shape the flow of your sentences into understandable form. Online courses can show you a deeper understanding of the compositional elements of English writing. You can learn how to understand the writing process, how to read written stories more carefully, and how to cite your sources more accurately to create more factual written pieces.